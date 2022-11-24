Wisbech man stabbed with scissors during argument, inquest hears
- Published
A man was stabbed with scissors during a violent argument with his partner, an inquest heard.
Andrew Sammons, 40, of Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, died five days later in hospital on 28 December 2018.
The inquest heard his partner, Mandy Lawson, said Mr Sammons had been "continuously punching her to the face" and had pinned her to the wall.
Coroner Simon Milburn said he was unable to conclude whether Mr Sammons's death was lawful or unlawful.
Instead, in a narrative conclusion, he said: "Andrew died as a result of serious stab wounds together with a heart attack causing severe hypoxic brain injury and respiratory distress."
The inquest at Peterborough Town Hall on Wednesday heard he had been stabbed twice, once in the neck and once in the chest.
"There was a significant background of domestic abuse between the household", according to Det Sgt Colin Nelson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.
"There was documented photographic evidence of injuries Mandy had suffered both in this incident and in previous," he said.
The court heard neighbour Stuart Whitby told police on the night of the incident Mr Sammons came to his door and said "she's just stabbed me".
Paramedics later arrived but Mr Sammons suffered a cardiac arrest on his way to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, where he later died.
The court was read a summary of a police interview given by Ms Lawson, who said Mr Sammons had been "eight, nine drunk" on a scale of one to 10.
She said "he just flipped" and was swearing at her, so she went upstairs and Mr Sammons followed her.
The court heard she said "he was continuously punching her to the face" and at one point had his hands around her throat.
Mr Milburn said she "admitted she had caused the injuries to Andrew".
The court heard she told police "her intention was just to get him off as she honestly thought he was going to kill her".
Det Sgt Nelson told the inquest "her injuries were consistent in least in large part to her account".
Under questioning from Mr Sammons' family, he acknowledged "there are inconsistences in her account".
At the start of the inquest, Mr Milburn said "we have made significant attempts to contact [Ms Lawson], she is not responding".
