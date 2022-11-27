Cambridge: Campaigners rally against congestion charge plans
Hundreds of people opposed to the introduction of a congestion charge for Cambridge have taken part in a public rally against the scheme.
The Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP) proposed a £5 charge for private vehicles between 07:00 and 19:00 on weekdays, to be introduced by 2027-28.
It is part of a package of measures to "significantly improve how people travel around" the city, the GCP said.
But campaigner Neil Mackay said drivers will have to "cough up for it".
The GCP's plans include improving bus services in Cambridge and "a huge increase" in rural services to and from the city, with longer operating hours and cheaper flat fares, funded in the long-term by the introduction of a Sustainable Travel Zone (STZ) with a road user charge.
The scheme would reduce carbon emissions from transport by about 5%, the GCP claimed.
Labour councillor Elisa Meschini, chair of the GCP's executive board, said local public transport was "under severe strain".
"Not only is the network incapable of sustaining the current state, we expect this to get worse," she told the BBC.
"We expect 30,000 more people to live in the region by 2030 - if everybody just gets in their car there's going to be gridlock.
"On current trajectories, we expect Greater Cambridge to emit about 65 billion tonnes more carbon by 2030 if we do nothing."
She said the growth of areas around Cambridge, including Waterbeach, Cambourne and the biomedical campus at Addenbrooke's Hospital, was increasing pressure on the public transport system.
More than 22,000 people have signed a petition against the plans.
Campaigner Neil Mackay said car use was essential for many workers in Cambridge.
"Do you want better bus services - yes - do you want better cycleways - yes - but what about the streets? What about the roads? What's in it for the motorists?" he said.
"You've got to cough up for it. There's a lot of people who absolutely rely on the use of their vehicles every day of the week."
Protester Barney Goldhawk said: "If this goes through it will ruin Cambridge.
"The amount of independent shops on Mill Road - they are going to struggle if this comes through."