Jesse Nwokejiobi: Pair charged with murdering 17-year-old

Jesse NwokejiobiCambridgeshire Police
Jesse Nwokejiobi died in Cambridge on 19 November

Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was killed near a city nature reserve.

Jesse Nwokejiobi died of a single stab wound to the chest near Logan's Meadow, Cambridge, on 19 November.

Cambridgeshire Police said two 16-year-olds arrested on Friday evening in South London had now been charged.

The pair will appear at Huntingdon Magistrate's Court on 1 December, while three other teenage boys who were arrested remain on bail.

A murder investigation was started after officers were called to the reserve, close to the River Cam and the Equiano Bridge at about 14:50 GMT.

Police have also arrested a 44-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman from Harston, Cambridgeshire, on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and both remain in custody.

