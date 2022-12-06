Waterbeach: Post-mortem on baby found waste site inconclusive
- Published
A post-mortem examination on a newborn baby found dead at a recycling centre has been inconclusive and police said they were keeping an "open mind".
The boy's body was found at the Ely Road centre in Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on 29 November.
Det Ch Supt John Massey said "further medical tests" would be carried out but would take some time.
Cambridgeshire Police appealed to the baby's mother to come forward and seek medical help.
Det Ch Massey said: "Our investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing and we are still trying to locate the baby's mother.
"Further medical tests are due to be carried out but these will take time.
"We are keeping an open mind as to what has happened and are exploring every potential avenue."
Anyone with information was being urged to get in touch.
Carol Anderson, chief nursing officer at NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "We are very concerned for the wellbeing of the mother of the baby boy who was tragically found at a recycling centre in Waterbeach last week.
"We want to put out a direct call to her to come forward for the medical help and support she needs.
"All NHS doors are open and our team is ready to help, so please don't be frightened to come forward.
"She can seek help by visiting her local GP, midwifery team or A&E department, or by calling NHS 111 in the first instance if she would prefer."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk