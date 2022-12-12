Dozens of Cambridgeshire schools closed due to snow
Dozens of schools have been closed in Cambridgeshire after a night of heavy snowfall.
Cambridgeshire County Council had 27 schools listed as closed by mid-morning because of adverse weather conditions.
The authority said it had gritters and snow ploughs out on the roads after parts of the county saw 5cm (1.9in) of snow overnight.
The Met Office has extended a yellow weather warning for snow and icy patches until 11:00 GMT on Tuesday.
❄ Areas of Cambridgeshire have seen 5cm of snow overnight, so our gritting teams are out and about to keep the roads safe and motorists moving.— Cambridgeshire County Council (@CambsCC) December 12, 2022
Snow ploughs have been fitted to vehicles to clear some of the heavier snowfall.
Schools and roads were also affected across the county's borders - in the Haverhill area in Suffolk, and more widespread across Essex.
