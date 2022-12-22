Peterborough: 'It's important ethnic minorities get into university'
To encourage pupils from diverse backgrounds to apply to university, three students set up an event featuring talks from undergraduates and information on the application process. Why did those behind it do it and what did students and the university get out of it?
'Target those underrepresented'
One of the students behind the showcase event is Nathaniel from Kings School in Peterborough.
He says: "We thought it was important that ethnic minorities around Peterborough get the opportunity to go into higher education and at higher rates."
The Year 13 student says there is "a lot of underrepresentation" of ethnic minorities at universities.
He says the event at the Anglia Ruskin University campus in Peterborough will help those thinking about going on to higher education get a "better idea of the application process and have an advantage when applying".
"My parents stressed the importance of education and everyone should have the opportunity to go on to the next level if they want to," he says.
Nathaniel says the reason he set up the event was to "target those that are underrepresented" in higher education in the hope to "balance it out" in the future.
'This is a launching pad'
Tomiwa, another one of the organisers, says: "We saw a lack of representation in higher education so we thought we would provide an opportunity for Year 12 students."
He says one of the key aims was for school pupils to meet undergraduates.
"I think some people are a bit hesitant to explore higher education because they haven't seen family experiencing that, so we thought it would be a good opportunity for them experience it," he says.
The Year 13 student adds: "A lot of Afro-Caribbean students cannot see themselves in higher education.
"This is just a launching pad for them to go out and check out summer schools, academic programmes and all the wonderful opportunities higher education can offer."
He says when he applied to university he had to do research about the university experience online, "so we want to make that process a lot easier".
'Everyone deserves the same opportunities'
One of the Year 12 students from Peterborough who attended the event was Kaiya, who says she is looking to study medicine and dentistry at university.
She says: "It was a good opportunity to learn about opportunities for people of colour to get into university.
"There is a lot of underrepresentation in people going to university, so I think it's helpful to see the opportunity there is for us because I don't think it is shown in school.
"I do know a few people who have not been taken as seriously because of their background and that needs to change and I think bringing attention to it is important."
She says the event was "a good step in the right direction, more universities should follow the example".
'No lack of ambition'
Principal of Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough, Prof Ross Renton, says the campus was "over the moon to be able to host the event".
"There no lack of talent across the city or the region but sometimes there is a lack of opportunity," he says.
He says the he is "really pleased that it has been a student-led event, it shows there is no lack of ambition".
Prof Renton says one of the most important parts of the event is "having the role models, people who've done it themselves and [they are] able to talk about those experiences".
He adds the campus is working to reflect the diversity of the city in its staff and student body but there is "always more work we can do".