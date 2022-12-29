Tributes to pedestrian killed on Peterborough dual carriageway
A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car on a dual carriageway was an "amazing, kind, loyal man", his family has said.
Adam Finch, 29, of Hinchcliffe, Peterborough, died after being hit on Orton Parkway in the city at about 23:30 GMT on 6 December.
He was "an amazing son", his family said of him.
A man arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and causing death by dangerous driving has been bailed until March.
In a statement released by Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Mr Finch's family said there was "nothing he wouldn't do for his family and friends".
"He came into our lives and made everything better," the family said.
"Adam was also the best brother to his sister Jen, always making her laugh. He was an amazing son.
"Our love for Adam will never die."
Police have urged anybody who saw the incident, which involved a blue Vauxhall Astra travelling south on Orton Parkway, below the Pennington Busway Bridge, to contact them.
