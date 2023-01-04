BMW crashes into tattoo studio in Wisbech injuring two people
A car has crashed into a town centre shopfront window leaving two people with minor injuries, police said.
It happened at New Image Tattoo Studio in Church Terrace, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire just after 10:30 GMT.
Pictures showed a grey BMW partially inside the building, a knocked out window frame with shattered glass, and tyre marks on the pavement.
Police said officers and fire brigade colleagues attended, but nobody needed hospital treatment.
In a post on Instagram, the tattoo studio said: "Unfortunately, a car has crashed into the front window but luckily everyone is okay.
"We're hopefully looking to be back in business tomorrow as normal."
