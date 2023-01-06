Wisbech sinkhole: Cordon in place on Victoria Road
A road has been partially cordoned off after a sinkhole appeared.
The hole is about 1.2m (4ft) long, 0.6m (2ft) wide and at least 0.6m (2ft) deep, and opened up in Victoria Road in Wisbech on Tuesday.
The area was cordoned off and engineers from Anglian Water are working to resolve the issue.
A spokeswoman said it was not clear what had caused the hole and there was no disruption to water supply, but it could take a few days to repair.
"Our team of engineers are attending the site and working on the repair," the Anglian Water spokeswoman said.
"It isn't clear at the moment as to whether this is due to a burst pipe or natural movement of the ground following recent weather."
She said the company was working with its partners, Public Sewer Services (PSS), "on the appropriate resolution and we anticipate the repair will take up to three days".
"There are no leaks or disruption to service for customers locally," she said.
"The road will remain open with clear safety barriers around the affected area.
"We apologise for any inconvenience whilst we and PSS repair the small sinkhole."
We are aware of the hole on Victoria Road, Wisbech and as soon as we were notified, we made the area safe with signs and barriers. We are working with the utility company to resolve the cause of the hole and in the meantime will make sure the road is kept safe.— Cambs Travel News (@Cambs_Traffic) January 5, 2023
A photograph posted on a local Facebook group on Tuesday attracted dozens of comments with many saying this was by no means the only sinkhole or large pothole in Wisbech.
One person quipped: "The gates to hell have opened."
