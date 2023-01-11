Wisbech murder investigation begins after woman found dead
A murder inquiry has begun after a woman's body was found by paramedics at her home.
Police were called to Beechwood Road in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, at about 06:30 GMT on Tuesday.
Officers said they believed the 47-year-old woman was killed at some point between 22:00 GMT on Monday and 06:00 GMT.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out on Friday and officers are appealing for any information.
Det Insp Lee Martin, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: "We are following several leads and carrying out inquiries to find those responsible, however no arrests have yet been made.
"We do believe it to be an isolated incident and we have extra patrols in the area today who are there for people to speak to if they wish."
