Wisbech: Two arrests in woman's murder probe

Police officers at Beechwood Road, WisbechAnt Saddington/BBC
The 47-year-old's body was found by the ambulance service on Tuesday morning before police arrived

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found by paramedics in Cambridgeshire.

The woman, aged 47, was found at her home on Beechwood Road, Wisbech, at about 06:30 GMT on Tuesday.

A 45-year-old man, of no fixed address, and a 42-year-old woman from Wisbech are being questioned in connection with her death.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place on Friday.

Ant Saddington/BBc
Officers believe the woman died between 22:00 GMT on Monday and 06:00 GMT on Tuesday

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics