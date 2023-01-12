Wisbech: Two arrests in woman's murder probe
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found by paramedics in Cambridgeshire.
The woman, aged 47, was found at her home on Beechwood Road, Wisbech, at about 06:30 GMT on Tuesday.
A 45-year-old man, of no fixed address, and a 42-year-old woman from Wisbech are being questioned in connection with her death.
A post-mortem examination is expected to take place on Friday.
