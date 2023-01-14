Wisbech: Murder victim Eliza Bibby stabbed multiple times
A woman whose body was found at her home died of multiple stab wounds, post-mortem tests found.
Eliza Bibby, 47, was found dead at her Beechwood Road house in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, at about 06:30 GMT on Tuesday.
Two people were arrested on suspicion of murder after her body was found by paramedics.
A 45-year-old man, of no fixed address, and a 42-year-old woman from Wisbech are still being questioned.
Det Insp Lee Martin, from the Major Crime Unit, said: "I am still urging anyone who has any information to contact us.
"We believe this to have been a targeted attack, however, patrols continue in the local area to ease any concerns residents may have".
