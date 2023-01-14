Straw Bear Festival returns to Whittlesey streets after Covid hiatus
A festival which sees participants covered in straw and paraded through a town has returned to the streets after the pandemic forced a two-year hiatus.
The Straw Bear Festival in Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire, was revived in 1980, but it dates back to the 19th Century.
Its name refers to the participants, who were traditionally men or boys who would be covered from head to toe in straw and dance in exchange for gifts.
Crowds braved poor weather conditions to welcome it back to the town.
The custom dates back more than 150 years, but was stopped by the local constabulary in 1909, which saw the "straw bears" as a form of "cadging", or begging, for rewards.
It was revived in 1980 by the Whittlesea Society, which paraded a straw bear through the town for the first time in more than seven decades, accompanied by his attendant keeper, musicians and dancers.
Covid-19 restrictions meant the event could not take place in 2021 or 2022, but after a recent break of two years, the bear and the festival were once again welcomed back by enthusiastic crowds.
Alongside the straw bears, groups of Morris and Molly dancers and other folk groups from across England also joined in the festivities.
Festival organiser Douglas Kell said the event was "like a carnival".
