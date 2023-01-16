Wisbech: Two bailed over stab death of Eliza Bibby

Police awning at Beechwood Road, WisbechAnt Saddington/BBC
Police set up a cover over a door to the property following the discovery of a body

Two people arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at her home have been bailed.

Eliza Bibby, 47, was found with multiple stab wounds in her Beechwood Road bungalow in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, last Tuesday morning.

Police said a man, 45, of no fixed address, and a woman, 42, from Wisbech, had been bailed in relation to the murder investigation, but remanded in custody over unrelated allegations.

An appeal has been made for witnesses.

Det Insp Lee Martin, from the Major Crime Unit, said: "It has now been a week since this tragic incident and I continue to ask, if there is anyone with any information please contact us today."

Ant Saddington/BBC
The 47-year-old's body was found by the ambulance service before police arrived

