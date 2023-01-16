Wisbech: Man killed as car strikes tree near to A47 junction
- Published
A 35-year-old man died when his car struck a tree after leaving the A47, police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Elm High Road, in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, at about 00:50 GMT on Sunday.
The blue Audi S4 car had been travelling towards a roundabout and the junction with the A47 when it left the carriageway.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
