Wisbech: Man killed as car strikes tree near to A47 junction

Emergency services were called to the A47 roundabout in Wisbech at 12:50 am

A 35-year-old man died when his car struck a tree after leaving the A47, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Elm High Road, in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, at about 00:50 GMT on Sunday.

The blue Audi S4 car had been travelling towards a roundabout and the junction with the A47 when it left the carriageway.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

