Una Crown: Fresh leads in 2013 Wisbech widow murder
Fresh leads have emerged in the inquiry into the murder of an 86-year-old widow on the 10th anniversary of the discovery of her body at her home.
Una Crown was found surrounded by burnt newspaper and lying in a pool of blood, in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, in 2013.
Police initially thought she had accidentally set herself alight, and later apologised to Mrs Crown's family after concluding she had been killed.
The force has now said new information was being followed up.
On the 10th anniversary, Mrs Crown's niece, Judy Payne, told the BBC she believed the case would have been solved without "big mistakes" in the police investigation.
Ms Crown was found on 13 January in the hallway of her bungalow on Magazine Lane by Mrs Payne's husband, John.
Two attending police officers concluded the death was not suspicious, believing Mrs Crown's clothing had accidentally caught fire from a faulty hob ring which she tried to put out with a tea towel, panicked and died from a heart attack.
They also concluded "two slits to her throat" had most likely been torn by pressure from the scarf as her body hit the floor.
Mrs Crown's family were allowed into the house to collect her belongings, but two days later they were told her death was in fact being treated as murder.
No-one has been charged in connection with her death.
Det Ch Insp Iain Moor said the case had never been "closed" and regular reviews were conducted "in order to identify new leads".
He added that he wanted "to take this opportunity on the 10th anniversary to re-appeal to the public", believing the "answer to solving this case lies within the local community".
A Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman said the force had now "had a couple of pieces of information which we'll be following up on".
