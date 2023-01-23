Four men jailed for ramraids across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire
Four men involved in ramraids and other thefts across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire have been jailed.
Tony Smith, 23, John Mitchell, 20, Alan Smith, 47, and Samuel Mitchell, 19, pleaded guilty to various offences that took place in 2022.
They committed cash machine and cigarette raids, and stole vehicles and equipment to help with their crimes.
The biggest jail sentence was six years and four months for Tony Smith.
Cambridgeshire Police said they had caused "havoc and misery", targeting businesses and individuals, stealing cash and goods worth hundreds of thousands of pounds and causing a considerable amount of damage.
They targeted a service station and supermarkets including Tesco stores in Ramsey and St. Neots and a Co-op in Yaxley - all in Cambridgeshire.
They were caught following an cash machine at the Howard Centre in Bedford, on 21 February.
The defendants appeared at Huntingdon Law Courts:
- Tony Smith, of Cadwin Field, Willingham, Cambridgeshire admitted conspiracy to commit non-dwelling burglary and stealing across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire and dangerous driving in relation to the theft in Bedford. He was jailed for six years and four months
- John Mitchell, of Fern Hill Lane, Harlow, Essex, admitted conspiracy to commit non-dwelling burglary and stealing in relation to the Bedford offence and others across the three counties. He was sentenced to five years at a young offender institution
- Alan Smith, of Ampthill Road, Kempston Hardwick, Bedfordshire, admitted burglary with intent in relation to the Bedford offence. He was jailed for five years and 10 months
- Samuel Mitchell, of Elizabeth Way, Harlow, admitted conspiracy to commit non-dwelling burglary and stealing in relation to offences in Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire. He was sentenced to four years and six months at a young offender institution
Det Ch Insp Chris O'Brien said: "The group was prolific and I don't believe they would have stopped offending if they hadn't been caught.
"This was a challenging investigation and a real team effort between police and partner agencies.
"I want to thank all my officers and everyone involved for their meticulous hard work and dedication, which has ultimately resulted in these offenders spending time behind bars."
He added that the force needed the public's help to report anything suspicious or anything that might not seem quite right, no matter how small.
"One call could make all the difference and potentially stop a store or petrol station being targeted," he said.
