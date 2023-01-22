M11: Lorry fire shuts northbound carriageway in Cambridgeshire

Lorry fire on M11Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue warned the road would need to be repair after the incident

The northbound carriageway of the M11 will be closed "for some time" due to a lorry fire, a fire service said.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue were called to the incident on the slip road for the Girton Interchange at 08:00 GMT.

The motorway was closed northbound between junction 13 for Cambridge and junction 14 to deal with the blaze.

Smoke was seen billowing across the road and National Highways also warned of poor visibility due to fog.

National Highways
National Highways posted a CCTV picture of the fire which started at 08:00

The Fire service tweeted: "The road will be closed for some time while firefighters deal with the incident and for the road to be repaired."

National Highways said diversions were in place.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue
The fire was on the slip road for junction 14 of the M11

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics