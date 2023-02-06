Tracy Foster: Girlguiding Anglia's chief commissioner becomes Chief Guide
The chief commissioner of Girlguiding Anglia has been appointed Girlguiding UK's chief guide.
Tracy Foster, from Peterborough, takes over from Amanda Medler, who has been in the role for five years.
Ms Foster takes up the new role on 22 February, which is World Thinking Day - a day which has celebrated scouts and Guides since 1926.
Girlguiding Anglia's new chief commissioner will be Karen Johnson, Buckinghamshire's county commissioner.
