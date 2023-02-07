Two arrests after PCSO almost run over in Eynesbury
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a PCSO was almost run over by a car.
The incident happened last week in Eynesbury, in Cambridgeshire.
Two men were arrested in Bedfordshire on Monday on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.
During the arrest Cambridgeshire Police seized more than £3,000 in cash and "a substantial amount of class A and B drugs" so the two men were further arrested for drugs offences.
A teenage boy was also detained.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.