Two arrests after PCSO almost run over in Eynesbury

Drugs seized during an arrestCambs Police
A substantial amount of drugs were found during the arrest

Two men have been arrested after a PCSO was almost run over by a car.

The incident happened last week in Eynesbury, in Cambridgeshire.

Two men were arrested in Bedfordshire on Monday on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

During the arrest Cambridgeshire Police seized more than £3,000 in cash and "a substantial amount of class A and B drugs" so the two men were further arrested for drugs offences.

A teenage boy was also detained.

