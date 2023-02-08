Peterborough Cathedral art showcases highs and lows of 2022
- Published
A dress made from more than 2,000 Covid-19 vaccine lids is among hundreds of works of art showcasing the highs and lows of 2022.
Peterborough Cathedral is hosting the event with more than 300 exhibits from 200 artists displayed on its walls.
The pandemic, war in Ukraine, the summer's heatwave and the Queen's jubilee are among subjects representing the ups and downs of last year.
"Made in 2022" will be on show until 2 March.
The Very Reverend Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, described the exhibition - including contributions from Ukrainian artists - as "an amazing collection".
The Dean said: "It's everything from a quite simple painting, to stained glass, to sculptures made out of recycled material.
"It's an explosion of creativity and a real reflection on what was a tumultuous year."
He added while some submitted works were "a bit challenging for a holy space", the cathedral "tried to have as broad a range as we could possibly imagine".
A striking piece of artwork is a dress made by nurses Shan Barcroft and Ireen Musarira, who were both involved in the Covid-19 vaccination programme.
Ms Barcroft said"Flip off" was "part of living history" and had been named due to the way they had been taking off the many vaccine lids which they saved.
"The red and blue is really quite symbolic of the national pride, I suppose, in terms of the effectiveness of the mass vaccination programme, as well," she added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk