Cambridgeshire County Council bill to rise by nearly 5%
- Published
Plans to increase its part of the council tax by 4.99% been agreed by Cambridgeshire County Council.
The rise is the maximum amount the government allows before triggering a local referendum.
An average Band D household will see a rise of £1.41 a week in the county council's charges.
Liberal Democrat council leader Lucy Nethsingha said the budget was put together against a "difficult financial backdrop".
Ms Nethsingha said the county council had seen an increased demand for services at a time when "our financial situation this year was more challenging than ever", as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"This time last year we projected that we needed to find £17m of savings; national and world events saw that double to over £30m by last autumn," she said.
She said the government announcement that local authorities' core spending would increase by 9.5% was below inflation.
Ms Nethsingha also said the government had delayed holding a fair funding review, which she said put Cambridgeshire at a "significant disadvantage" because the area saw higher than average population growth and increased costs.
"While we have made savings and efficiencies, we are proposing no actual cuts to services this budget," she said.
County council tax bill rises per year for 2023-24:
- Band A: £49
- Band B: £57
- Band C: £65
- Band D: £73
- Band E: £90
- Band F: £106
- Band G: £122
- Band H: £147
Labour is part of the ruling alliance with the Liberal Democrats, and the party's deputy leader Elisa Meschini said councillors were "extremely aware" of how "hard hitting" the increase would be for many.
Councillor Steve Count, leader of the Conservative opposition, said the council had to deliver care services and protect the vulnerable, but said it must also make the organisation "efficient" and "only as a last resort" should a tax increase be considered.
The Conservatives put forward an amendment to the budget, which included a clause that council tax should be increased by 4% instead of 4.9%.
A household's final bill will also include elements from their district council, parish or town council, and fire and police services.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk