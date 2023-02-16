Drugs and cash recovered in police operation in Cambridge

CocainCambridgeshire Police
Cannabis was seized by Cambridgeshire officers in a raid

Police have seized drugs and cash following a raid on a property.

A warrant was issued and a search carried out at a premises in Nuns Way, Cambridge.

Officers seized cocaine and cannabis with a street value of about £25,000 - and £5,000 cash, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Three men have been charged in connection with the incident and have been remanded in custody.

Cambridgeshire Police
Cash was also recovered in the police operation

