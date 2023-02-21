Arrest after Peterborough motorcyclist dies following crash
- Published
A man has been arrested following the death of a motorcyclist who was involved in a crash last year.
Philip Dunthorne was riding in St Paul's Road, Peterborough, on 7 November when the crash, involving a blue Seat Alhambra, occurred.
Police said the driver of the car failed to stop at the scene.
Mr Dunthorne, 50, died in hospital on 22 January, while the arrested man was held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later bailed.
Cambridgeshire Police said Mr Dunthorne, who was travelling in a black Keeway Superlight motorcycle at the time of the crash, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where his condition deteriorated.
His family described him as a "dearly-loved son, brother and uncle".
The arrested man, 52, was detained on 16 February and bailed until 16 May.
Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses.