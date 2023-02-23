Sir Rod Stewart demo tape sells at auction for £3,400
A demo tape believed to have launched the solo career of Sir Rod Stewart has sold at auction for £3,400 - three times its estimate.
The recording was made in 1964 in a basement studio in London and used as an audition tape before the singer signed to Decca Records.
It was sold by Jonathan Rowlands, Stewart's manager at the time, at Cheffin's in Cambridge.
"We knew Rod was something special from the word go," Mr Rowlands said.
Director at Cheffin's, Martin Millard, said the tape was "an opportunity for someone to own the seminal recording which would go on to propel his career skywards".
"He is one of the most loved artists of the past century," he said.
According to auction provenance, the recording was made on 18 June 1964 in the basement studio of engineer Pepe Rush in Berwick Street, London.
Some of the tracks on the 15ips reel-to-reel tape include Bright Lights Big City, Don't Tell Nobody, Ain't That Loving You Baby, and Worksong.
Mr Rowlands said the recording helped Stewart secure his first solo recording contract - and the sale included a 1964 appointment book, detailing his meetings with Stewart.
Mr Rowlands, now 83, said: "The tape was used as audition material for a future recording contract for Rod with Decca Records.
"We had got lucky finding out about Pepe Rush's studio that was hidden in the basement of a shop in Berwick Street, Soho.
"With my then partner, Geoff Wright, we then sent the tape to Decca Records as an audition recording in June 1964 and the result was we obtained Rod's first recording contract.
Mr Rowlands said he had to get Stewart's parents' signature, as artists were not allowed to sign recording contracts until the age of 21.
Stewart was 19 at the time.
"He had that absolute star quality which he shares with the likes of Tom Jones and Elton John, which has allowed them to stay relevant in the music industry even after all of these years," he said.
Stewart, 78, who lives near Harlow, Essex, has enjoyed a successful 60-year career in music.
