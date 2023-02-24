St Neots: Fire crews called to Eaton Socon industrial unit
Crews from across Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire have dealt with a large fire at an industrial unit.
Cambridgeshire Fire Service said it was called at 05:40 GMT to the blaze at Enfield Car Recovery in St Neots.
The blaze, at the unit on the Howard Road Industrial Estate in Eaton Socon, was brought under control after two hours.
Neighbouring properties were advised to keep doors and windows closed, the fire service said.
