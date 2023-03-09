Woman and son, eight, died after car found in RAF Wittering pond
A mother and son died after their car was submerged in a pond for seven hours, an inquest concluded.
Vivien Radocz, 28, and Milan Radocz, eight, were found in a Ford Focus in the water next to Old Oundle Road, near RAF Wittering, on 3 September.
The inquest heard Milan was sitting in the front passenger seat next to his mother at the time of the crash in Cambridgeshire.
Ms Radocz and her son were from Stamford in Lincolnshire.
The inquest heard the car crashed at about 10:35 BST when the driver "failed to negotiate a sharp left hand bend, left the carriageway to the offside, before it entered a pond and became submerged upside down in water".
The report by area coroner, Simon Milburn, stated that "Vivien was unable to escape from the submerged vehicle, which was not discovered until around 17:30 that day".
Ms Radocz was pronounced dead at the scene and although her son was taken to hospital, he was pronounced dead shortly after.
The cause of death of both mother and son was given as drowning.
