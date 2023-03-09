Gorefield: Inquest into death of Jaguar crash victim opened
- Published
The inquest into the death of a 20-year-old woman after a Jaguar crash in rural Cambridgeshire has opened.
Grace Robinson, from Wisbech St Mary, was a passenger in a single vehicle crash on Gote Lane, Gorefield, at about 17:00 GMT on 3 February.
The inquest, in Peterborough Town Hall on Thursday, heard she died two days later in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.
The driver of the Jaguar, and a second passenger, were also seriously injured.
Opening her inquest, David Heming, senior coroner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said there was no definitive cause of Miss Robinson's death as yet.
But he said it was "clear the deceased had suffered very extensive injuries".
In a tribute released by police last month, Ms Robinson's family said: "[She was a] precious daughter, beautiful, young, loved by everyone.
"[She] lit up every room with her smile - her boundless energy and love of life will stay with us all forever - words fail us."
Mr Heming said investigations were ongoing and provisionally adjourned the inquest until 22 June.
