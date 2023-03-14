Ely rail bridge hit by van for second time in 2 weeks
One of the "most hit" railway bridges in England has been crashed into for the second time in two weeks.
Network Rail said a "large van" struck the bridge on Station Road, Ely, Cambridgeshire, at about 11:00 GMT and was removed by 13:00.
A spokesman said there were "very, very minor delays to services" and there was no damage reported to the bridge.
On 28 February, a large van became wedged under the bridge and the road was closed for a short while.
Cambridgeshire Police said emergency services attended the latest incident, but no injuries were reported.
The bridge is currently at number five in Network Rail's list of those hit by the most traffic.
"The Stuntney rail bridge [near Ely station] was struck 12 times in the year 2021-22, despite large warning signs and the availability of the Ely southern bypass to avoid the low bridge," a Network Rail spokesman said.
Those statistics made it the fourth most-hit bridge in that year's table produced by Network Rail.
"Our 'Wise Up, Size Up' campaign, reminds lorry drivers and haulage operators to take better care by knowing the height of their vehicles and choosing suitable routes before they head out on journeys," Network Rail added.
