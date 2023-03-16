Bus firms to stop operating three Cambridgeshire routes
Three bus services in Cambridgeshire could be cut if new operators cannot be found.
Two providers told the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority they would be handing their contracts back.
A2B is giving back Route 46, which runs weekly between Linton and Newmarket, and Route 15, a weekly service between Haslingfield and Royston.
Whippet is also surrendering the 61/61X around St Neots and Eynesbury.
The Combined Authority's transport and infrastructure committee was told on Wednesday an existing contract with Ting - an Uber-style demand responsive transport service - had insufficient capacity to cover the St Neots route.
Labour's Anna Smith, chair of the committee, said there was "real concern" about the routes and said the authority needed to "ensure we do not lose routes that are vital for residents".
The authority's board will be asked next week to tender for replacement services, but if new operators cannot be found the routes would end later in the month and in April.
The news comes just months after Stagecoach handed back numerous bus routes in the county, which were filled by other companies until the end of March.
