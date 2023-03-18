Legionella found at Peterborough swimming pool
- Published
A strain of legionella has been found at a city swimming pool closed since the beginning of the month because of a lack of hot water.
The pool, at the Regional Fitness and Indoor Swimming Centre on Bishop's Road in Peterborough, closed on 2 March.
Peterborough Ltd, a subsidiary company of the city council, said the hot water issue had not been rectified, but bacteria was found in routine tests.
It said the legionella was not connected to the pool water itself.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the managing director of Peterborough Ltd, Kitran Eastman, said the strain identified "does not cause illness in humans", but the lack of hot water available to allow staff and pool users to wash their hands - which is a legal requirement - has meant it has had to remain closed.
She said Peterborough Ltd, as well as Peterborough City Council's environmental health team, were "satisfied that there was no risk to those who had used the pool and its facilities as a result of these test results."
Legionella can cause Legionnaires' disease, a potentially serious lung infection, and Pontiac fever, a mild flu-like illness - although these are only caused by particular strains.
"The safety of the public is always our primary concern and we will reopen the pool as soon as we are able to," Ms Eastman added.