South Cambridgeshire: Four-day week trial to be reviewed

South Cambs DC officesSteve Hubbard/BBC
About 470 staff at South Cambridgeshire District Council have been trialling a four-day week

A council is to consider extending a trial in which staff work a four-day week.

South Cambridgeshire District Council (SCDC) introduced a three-month scheme in January which saw desk-based staff work fewer hours for the same pay.

The authority previously reported a survey conducted after four weeks showed many staff felt less stressed.

Findings will be presented at a cabinet meeting in May and a year-long extension considered.

The changes were introduced in a bid to support staff wellbeing, as well as attract - and retain - more staff.

Council leader Bridget Smith has said the move would help wellbeing thanks to workers having a better work-life balance.

However, the flexible working initiative was criticised by Anthony Browne, the MP for South Cambridgeshire, who said the plan "equates to a 25% hourly pay increase".

"We think a four-day week will help us attract and keep talented colleagues," the authority said.

"Not being able to fill vacant posts - or switching between agency staff to cover them - is both costly and disruptive to services for residents."

At a cabinet meeting on Monday, councillors agreed for a report on the findings from the trial to be presented to a cabinet meeting on 15 May, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.

Steve Hubbard/BBC
Bridget Smith, leader of the council, said the move would improve work-life balance

The report will look at the district council's key performance indicators between January and March, to see how the changes impacted the work, as well as a health and wellbeing survey to see how staff were affected.

A recommendation will be made to extend the trial for a further year.

The district council said staff would continue working a four-day week until the review in May.

A recommendation about four-day week trials for facilities management staff, and staff in the shared waste services is also expected to be made, with further trials potentially starting in June.

