Royal Papworth Hospital robot for thoracic surgery to be UK first
- Published
A cutting-edge surgical robot is to be installed at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.
The Versius technology mimics human arm joints but has up to four times more rotation than the human wrist.
It will be used in thoracic surgery, which includes heart and lungs, in a first for the UK.
The device should make the surgery less invasive, improve outcomes and speed up patients' recovery times, the hospital said.
Staff at the hospital are to undergo a full training programme, with the first treatment due to start this spring.
The technology is a partnership between the Royal Papworth and Cambridge-based company CMR Surgical.
The robot is smaller than previous examples and is portable so it can be used in different theatres and for different specialities, which could include transplantation.
"Our vision is to provide tomorrow's treatment to today's patients," said Tim Glenn, deputy chief executive at Royal Papworth Hospital.
"Purchasing this Versius robot does just that, representing a significant investment in patient care."
Mark Slack, chief medical officer at CMR Surgical, said: "Versius is well-suited to thoracic surgery as it allows optimal access through the rib cage, and the small fully-wristed instruments can work precisely in the thoracic cavity.
"We look forward to working with Royal Papworth on bringing the benefits of this technology to as many patients as possible."
