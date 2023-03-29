Bin lorries in East Cambridgeshire to run on vegetable oil
Recycling lorries will soon be running on vegetable oil after a council agreed £2m funding for 10 new vehicles.
East Cambridgeshire District Council voted unanimously to buy the vehicles which will be run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).
Councillors heard that current waste collection vehicles are the biggest contributor to the local authority's carbon emissions.
The new fleet could be on the road in early 2024.
HVO generates 90% less carbon than a diesel fuel vehicle, which the council hopes will help it to reach its target of being net carbon-neutral by 2040.
However, HVO is more expensive than diesel and the council heard that, if costs became prohibitive, the new fleet could also use diesel fuel until HVO prices dropped to an acceptable level.
HVO is made from feedstock such as vegetable oils and waste fats which are processed to produce a relatively clean burning fuel.
The new vehicles, plus the remainder of the waste collection fleet, will also be fitted with in-cab technology to help deliver a more efficient service for residents.
The Conservative-controlled council's Operational Services Committee voted unanimously in favour of the proposals.
