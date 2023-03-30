Cambridgeshire: Arrests after men shot dead in 'targeted' attacks
Three people have been arrested after two men were shot dead in what police say were "targeted" attacks in villages in Cambridgeshire.
Police found the body of a 32-year-old man after being called to reports of gunshots in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, just after 21:00 BST on Wednesday.
At 21:37, police were called to reports of gunshots and found the body of a 57-year-old man in The Row, in Sutton.
Three people are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
A 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were detained in Cambridge in the early hours of Thursday, while a 66-year-old man was arrested in the Worcester area.
A car that was believed to have been used by the offender, a white Peugeot 208, and a shotgun have been recovered, Cambridgeshire Police said.
The properties in Meridian Close and The Row - about six and a half miles away from each other - have been cordoned off and there will be an increased police presence in the area.
Det Insp Mark Butler, from the major crime unit, said officers had launched "two linked murder investigations".
"These events will be shocking to local people and there will be understandable concerns within local communities, however, we are treating the attacks as targeted and there is no wider risk to the general public," he added.
"Detectives are now beginning inquiries into how these events unfolded and we are appealing to anyone who was in either area and saw anyone acting suspiciously or a white Peugeot 208.
"Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be very important to our investigation."
