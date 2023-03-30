Peterborough firework factory fined £500k after worker's death
A firework manufacturer has been fined £500,000 after a young father was killed in an explosion at a factory.
Brendan Ledgister,24, was working for Le Maitre Ltd in Peterborough when a product he was using ignited and caused an explosion on 2 October 2018.
Mr Ledgister, from Peterborough, who had an eight-month-old daughter, died from his injuries the next day.
Le Maite were found guilty of breaching Health and Safety regulations at Peterborough Magistrates' Court.
Brendan's father Gladstone Ledgister said: "It was the worst day in my life. My only son and best friend died. The suffering is still embedded in my mind and will never leave me until I die.
"He was such a nice boy, he was kind, gentle, funny, and happy - and it's all been taken away from us - especially from his daughter. She didn't even know him."
Mr Ledgister was making a pyrotechnic composition when one of the products ignited, causing a significant explosion.
He suffered serious burns and died from his injuries the following day.
An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) determined the system of work for dealing with explosive materials was not safe.
It found the tools Mr Ledgister was provided with were unsuitable for handling the explosive materials and the facility in which he was working was "not of an appropriate standard".
The company also failed to provide him with adequate training and he was not appropriately supervised, the HSE found.
Le Maitre Ltd. now known as LM140121 Limited, were fined £500,000 and ordered to pay costs of £20,788.65.
Speaking after the hearing the HM Inspector of Health and Safety, Stuart Charles said: "Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Brendan's family.
"While the explosive sector in the UK is relatively small and incidents relatively uncommon, when they do occur they often result in significant injury or death.
"This case should reinforce the message to the sector that appropriate precautions must be maintained or an event such as this is likely."
Workers were killed in previous incidents at Le Maitre in 1990 and 1988.
