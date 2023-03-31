Cambridgeshire shootings: Man charged with murders
- Published
A man has been charged with two murders after a father and son were shot dead in separate villages in Cambridgeshire.
Josh Dunmore, 32, was found in Bluntisham at about 21:00 BST on Wednesday and Gary Dunmore, 57, was found in Sutton about 40 minutes later.
Stephen Alderton, 66, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm.
Mr Alderton will appear at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
He was arrested in the Worcester area in the early hours of Thursday, following the shootings of the father and son.
A 27-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, who were also arrested, have been released with no further action taken.
Police said post-mortem examinations were due to be carried out on Monday.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk