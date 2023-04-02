Cambridgeshire shootings: Bluntisham church says prayers
- Published
A community in "deep shock" at the shooting of a father and son has held prayers at a village church.
Josh Dunmore, 32, was found dead in Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire, on Wednesday night and Gary Dunmore, 57, was found in Sutton 40 minutes later.
A 66-year-old man, Stephen Alderton, has been charged with their murders.
The Reverend Tim Williamson of Bluntisham Parish Church said people in the village knew the Dunmores and "very much feel that loss".
"Bluntisham is a kind of community where people have time for one another - they stop and chat in the street," he added.
"People have been remarking to me stories of their connections with Josh and Gary; Gary, being in the building trade, had done a lot of work in our community."
A book of condolence has also been opened at the church.
Mr Alderton, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts of murder and possession of a firearm and was remanded in custody at at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
A hearing is due to take place at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk