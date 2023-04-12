Duke of Edinburgh visits Ely chocolate company
The Duke of Edinburgh has visited a chocolate company, which employs young autistic people, to mark its 10th anniversary.
Prince Edward met staff at Harry Specters in Ely, Cambridgeshire and sampled some of the products.
The company was founded by Mona Shah, who was inspired by her son Ash, who is autistic.
She said: "It's a supportive environment, it's a loving environment but also you have to perform."
Harry Specters is a social enterprise that was founded in 2012.
Since then, it has helped more than 300 autistic people and 155 carers or parents.
Between 2018 and 2021 it provided almost 30,000 employment hours and more than 1,800 work experience hours for young autistic people.
Ms Shah said most of her staff "have been with us here for over five years and you've seen them grow and you've seen them become so confident".
"I can see how having this job has made such a difference to their lives," she said.
She added she saw the staff as "just like" her son, and "treats them with love - but I'm stern as well".
"You have to be at a certain level to be able to deliver and satisfy customers," she said.
The duke also visited the Cambridgeshire Duke of Edinburgh Open Award Centre.
He presented long service awards at the centre and saw a showcase of activities undertaken by participants.
The mayor of the city, local MPs and council representatives also attended.
