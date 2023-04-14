Aston Martin driven by disqualified driver seized on A14
An Aston Martin was seized when its driver was found to be disqualified, police said.
Traffic officers stopped the supercar on the eastbound A14 at Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire, on Wednesday night.
In a post on Twitter, police said the driver had no licence or insurance and "was found to be completely ignoring his conditions".
The man's partner was also being investigated for allegedly permitting the car's use, they added.
