Cambridgeshire Chief Constable Nick Dean to retire
- Published
The chief constable of Cambridgeshire Constabulary has announced he will retire in September.
Nick Dean has served as a police officer for 31 years, mostly in Norfolk.
He became chief constable of the Cambridgeshire force in September 2018.
Mr Dean said it had been an "immense honour" to work in the county's force, "with the officers, staff and volunteers who make the organisation run so efficiently on a daily basis".
The chief constable joined Norfolk Constabulary in September 1992, serving in both uniform and crime investigation roles.
He joined as head of the Cambridgeshire force in September 2018 and for the last three years has also been the National Police Chief's Council portfolio lead for forensics and charging.
"I have had the privilege to serve in two police forces and I have done some amazing things throughout my policing career which could never be replicated in any other job."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk