Elections 2023: The view from the stand at Soham Town Rangers

It has been a tricky season for East Cambridgeshire's Soham Town Rangers FC. One club insider says being placed just above local rivals Ely City in the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Premier League counts as a "small win" in an otherwise "disappointing" year. With local elections on the horizon, what are the main concerns among the 120 or so fans who have come out to watch the club's last home match of the season?