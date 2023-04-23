Fan arrested for spitting at Ipswich Town players after goal

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after appearing to spit at a group of Ipswich Town players

The alleged assault happened just after Ipswich's first goal in the 17th-minute of Saturday's 3-0 match.

Peterborough condemned the behaviour and said there was "no place in the game for incidents like that".

Cambridgeshire Constabulary confirmed a man had been taken into custody on suspicion of assault.

In a statement Peterborough United said: "There is no place in the game for incidents like that. The club would like to thank the police for swiftly dealing with it."

