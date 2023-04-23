Fan arrested for spitting at Ipswich Town players after goal
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after appearing to spit at celebrating Ipswich Town players during a game against Peterborough United.
The alleged assault happened just after Ipswich's first goal in the 17th-minute of Saturday's 3-0 match.
Peterborough condemned the behaviour and said there was "no place in the game for incidents like that".
Cambridgeshire Constabulary confirmed a man had been taken into custody on suspicion of assault.
In a statement Peterborough United said: "There is no place in the game for incidents like that. The club would like to thank the police for swiftly dealing with it."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.