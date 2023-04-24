Ickleton allotment holder finds grenade while planting asparagus
- Published
An allotment holder planting asparagus discovered a hand grenade in the soil, a group said.
Ickleton Allotment Society said one of its members found the device at their Cambridgeshire plot on Sunday.
Cambridgeshire Police said officers attended, sealed off the area and sent images to the army's explosive ordnance disposal team.
"In this instance it was a genuine grenade and the team carried out a controlled explosion," police said.
