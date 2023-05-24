Lola Cars: Ex-Formula 1 constructor set for 'new chapter'
- Published
A motorsport company is to "build a new chapter" as it prepares to return to competitive racing.
Lola Cars, which dates back to the late-1950s, won some of the world's biggest motor races, but went into liquidation in 2012.
The company, which continued to operate a wind tunnel in Cambridgeshire for race testing, was bought out last year.
Its owner, Till Bechtolsheimer, said: "Everyone I talk to is behind this project and wants it to succeed."
Lola Cars began trading in 1958, making sports cars for track events from its first production bases in West Byfleet in Surrey and Bromley in south London, including the Le Mans 24-hour race.
In 1997, it had a short-lived presence as a Formula 1 constructor, but ultimately withdrew from the sport amid financial and technical problems one race into the season.
Lola original era of production lasted until 2012, with success in the Indy 500 and Champ Car World Series.
Although Lola Cars solo entrance to F1 failed, the company helped construct cars for other big names for more the 30 years, with their vehicles driven by names including John Surtees and Graham Hill.
"Lola was always at the forefront of motorsport and that's where I want to bring it back to," said Mr Bechtolsheimer.
"In this new carnation, I want to revive it with a focus on alternative powertrains. For us, it's electrification, hydrogen and synthetic fuels.
"In the next two to three years, you'll see a variety of Lola Cars in different championships with different concepts on tracks around the world."
Lola Cars has been synonymous with Huntingdon since its inception, and Mr Bechtolsheimer says the company is assessing the future viability of its wind tunnel in the town.
"It's my sincere hope that Huntingdon and Lola remain linked indefinitely," he said, adding that he also wanted the company to find a base at Silverstone in Northamptonshire.
He said the company was not ready to reveal exactly where its future cars might compete, but said a third attempt at F1 was "unrealistic".
A proposed return to F1 in 2010 failed and led to the firm entering administration.
The manufacturer built a reputation for producing chassis for a wide range of single-seater categories including the Formula 3, A1GP, Formula 3000 and Formula Nippon championships.
Sam Smith, from Lola Cars, said: "Some other manufacturers such as Lotus or Brabham or Tyrrell aren't with us anymore.
"The good thing about this rejuvenation is you can see and feel the heritage here.
"It's time to build a new chapter. The new owner can work with the heritage parts of Lola and look ahead to new ventures.
"I see Lola back on the international stage pretty soon which would be a fantastic story after some dormant years."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk