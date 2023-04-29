Photo released of 18-year-old King Charlies III at college
A photograph has been released of King Charles III aged 18 when he began his studies at Trinity College, Cambridge.
The then Prince of Wales posed for his photograph in the Wren Library in October 1967.
He studied archaeology and anthropology in his first year and then history for two years, graduating in 1970.
Prof Adrian Poole, a contemporary of King Charles, said students were "overawed and a bit intimidated" by their surroundings.
The photo, where he was identified "WALES. H.R.H. The Prince of" was released by the University of Cambridge college as part of its celebrations for the King's coronation on 6 May.
It has been preserved in the college's archives since it was taken 56 years ago.
Donning a gown for the "Matriculation photograph" was part of the admission to Trinity College at the time, which also includes a photograph for the records and filling in the admission book.
The college has also released the King's entry, which lists his residence as "Buckingham Palace, London".
Prof Poole, a Trinity Fellow, said: "For virtually all of us, it was our first time in the Wren Library.
"Were we in the right place? So many books. Busts of Cicero and Marcus Aurelius. A statue of Byron. A Prince more or less scarcely seemed out of place," he said.
