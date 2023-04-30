Littleport: The Cambridgeshire village trying to boost voter turnout
At the local elections in 2019, just 22.1% of those eligible to vote headed to the polls in the Cambridgeshire village of Littleport. It was the ward with the lowest turnout across East Cambridgeshire, but will that change for the local elections on 4 May?
Littleport is currently represented by three Conservative councillors - Christine Ambrose Smith, David Ambrose Smith and Jo Webber.
This year, there are nine candidates standing for election in Littleport: Christine Ambrose Smith, Martin Goodearl and David Joseph Miller are standing as Conservative candidates; Stephen Anthony Newton, Janet Elizabeth Porter and Rachel Winters are standing as Liberal Democrat candidates; and Adam Cooley, Chris Dorrington, and Hilary Noculak are standing as Labour candidates.
Local resident Meena, who did not give her surname, said she thought the low voter turnout was "terrible".
"I think, for me, I have always been interested in politics, I feel really passionate about feminism and equal rights," she said.
"Being a mum, I have got a little girl now, I want her to grow up in a world that will treat her equally, and hopefully the cost of living will not be an issue for her as it is now."
The Conservatives said it had made specific emergency funding available to help people with the cost of living and said it was providing support for households struggling to pay their council tax.
The Labour Party said tackling the cost of living crisis would be a priority for its candidates.
The Liberal Democrat group said it wanted a temporary council tax break for the least well-off in light of the cost of living crisis.
Ian and Sue Dulgarn said although they both planned to vote, they had not heard much from the candidates.
Mrs Dulgarn said she often wondered if her vote made a difference.
"I almost feel like my vote is a waste of time. I just think all the time, what is the point?" she said.
Both said they would like to see more focus from the district council on promoting recycling.
Mrs Dulgarn said: "They need to make a bigger push on recycling.
"Fly-tipping is another issue. When I walk the dog and look around the fields and ditches, there is used furniture, they need to help enable people to get rid of waste properly."
The Conservatives said funds had been set aside to bring in black wheelie bins, which it said would help increase recycling rates, and added that it worked hard to control fly-tipping and said it would "always prosecute where there is the evidence".
Labour said it would help households to recycle and reuse more, giving the example of including more recycling bins next to litter bins, and supporting repair cafes.
The party said it wanted to to tackle fly-tipping with "neighbourhood skip days", which it said would make it easier for people to dispose of larger items. The group said it would also "crack down" on people who dump rubbish.
The Liberal Democrats said it would also prioritise waste collection, street cleaning, and clearing up fly-tipping.
Tanya Fukes said she intended to vote and wanted to see more done to improve cycle connections and green spaces.
"Before there were supposed to be some cycling routes to Ely to open up the village to other places, but that has not really happened," she said.
"We definitely need more green areas. Littleport is surrounded by countryside but it is all fields and there is nowhere really to walk."
The Conservatives said there still were plans to create the Littleport to Ely cycle route and that work was being progressed on this.
The party added that it had also provided information to Cambridgeshire County Council about cycling and walking routes that needed maintenance to make them more usable.
The Labour group said it would work with parishes and community groups to provide "good quality, well-signposted" foot and cycle paths, and that it would "push for priority attention" in places with less provision, including Littleport.
It added that it wanted to insist on open spaces to be conditions of planning permissions for new developments.
In the Liberal Democrats' manifesto, the group said it would double the district council's budget for local environment projects, and said the party was "ambitious for clean air, clean energy, wildflowers in verges, and parks for people".
The party also said its candidates would work with partner councils and other groups to improve public transport, cycling and walking provision
