Louis Thorold's father disappointed by plans to remove son's memorial
- Published
The father of a five-month-old baby killed in a crash said he was disappointed about plans to remove a community memorial to his son.
Louis Thorold was hit on the pavement of the A10 near Cambridge, on 22 January 2021. A driver, who argued she had undiagnosed dementia at the time, was cleared by reason of insanity.
Chris Thorold said Cambridgeshire County Council was removing a memorial "citing issues around road safety".
The BBC has contacted the council.
Louis was being walked in his pram by his mother Rachael near Waterbeach when car driver, Shelagh Robertson, turned into the path of an oncoming van, forcing it on to the pavement and hitting the pair.
Louis was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital while his mother spent 10 days in a coma and 118 days in hospital.
Mrs Robertson was found not guilty by reason of insanity of causing Louis's death by careless driving.
The memorial was put up on Car Dyke Road by the local community and a petition has been launched after the council announced its plans to remove it.
Mr Thorold said: "We were made aware over the weekend that the beautiful tribute to Louis by the local community in Waterbeach is scheduled to be removed citing issues around road safety.
"It is incredibly disappointing that, whilst we have received great support from the local council in changing the A10 and the implementation of 20mph (32km/h) as the default urban speed limit, that they are prioritising the removal of memorials for those lost rather than making our roads safer.
"I think most people will accept this is a sad reflection of how our taxes are prioritised by our local councillors and the local council.
"If we've reached the point in road safety where some flowers are the most pressing issue to be addressed we wouldn't see 1,800 people die each year and 30,000 be seriously injured."