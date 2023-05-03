Ramsey: Murder probe launched after death in town
Detectives have begun a murder investigation after a man died in what police said was an "isolated incident".
Officers were called to reports of concern for a man in his 50s, at a property in Oswald Close, Ramsey, at about 15:40 BST on Tuesday.
Cambridgeshire Constabulary said he was confirmed dead shortly afterwards.
The force said it was "following several leads" and called for anyone with any information to come forward.
Det Insp Lee Martin, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "I would like to appeal to anyone with information to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.
"I understand this is likely to be concerning to local residents but we do believe it to be an isolated incident.
"There will be extra patrols in the area today should anyone wish to speak to an officer."
The victim has not been formally identified and a post-mortem examination was expected to take place later this week, police said.
