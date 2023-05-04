Local elections 2023: Polls open for four Cambridgeshire councils
The local election polls have opened, with seats on four authorities in Cambridgeshire up for grabs.
On Thursday, more than 8,000 seats will be contested at 230 councils across England.
In Cambridgeshire, seats will be fought for Peterborough City, Cambridge City, East Cambridgeshire District and Fenland District councils.
Voters are expected to bring photo ID to cast their ballot. The polls will close at 22:00 BST.
City and district councils are responsible for a number of services in their areas, including waste collection, planning and leisure facilities.
Twenty-one of the 60 seats on Peterborough City Council will be contested.
A full list of all the councillor seats up for election in Peterborough can be found on the city council website.
Elections will also be held for 14 of the 42 seats on Cambridge City Council, with by-elections in Castle and Coleridge wards.
An election will also be held for a county councillor for the Arbury division.
A full council election is being held for East Cambridgeshire District Council, with all 28 seats on the authority contested.
Polls are also opening for 18 district wards and 16 town/parish councils in the Fenland area.
